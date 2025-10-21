NBA chief explains why they are planning an NBA Europe league, "not primarily commercial"

HQ

The new NBA season kicks off on Wednesday, and Mark Tatum, deputy commissioner of NBA, spoke to the media about many topics, including the arrival of the basketball league to Europe, something he confirms will happen "in two years" if things go as planned.

This would mean the creation of a new league, with newly created teams, existing European clubs that could qualify via FIBA's Champions League, and "maybe there's some football clubs who don't have a basketball team but who want to invest in a basketball team". Details are still unclear at the moment, and plans could shift and adjust as NBA is talking with clubs (like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Galatasaray or Fenerbahçe), FIBA and EuroLeague. He did explain, however, why they are making it.

"The reason we are doing this is not primarily commercial. Basketball is the No. 2 sport in Europe, and you see in the EuroLeague, there are no permanent franchises in the UK, Paris, Rome, or Berlin. The league is not open to all clubs in Europe, and we want to serve all fans the best way possible", Tatum said (via Eurohoops). "By finding the right partners, they will invest more money in the sport and not only in the league, but in academies, arenas, and that will bring more resources to the sport of basketball".

Tatum also confirms that the "Phase One" would include 10 or 12 cities "primarily UK, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, maybe Turkey, maybe Greece for franchises" Are you excited for a potential, now very likely, NBA league in Europe?