NBA arrives to Amazon Prime Video: which games you can watch at no additional cost

NBA 2025/26 kicks off tomorrow Wednesday, October 22, with champions Oklahoma City Thunder against Houston Rockets (01:30 CET, 00:30 BST) and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warrios (04:00 CET, 03:00 BST). Those two matches are NOT included in the Amazon Prime Video deal with NBA, but many others are.

This comes from a complete restructuring of NBA TV rights, starting in the US, with the end of the deal between the basketball league and TNT Sports after 36 years. Instead, NBA sold their rights to a mix of companies: Disney-owned ABC/ESPN, Universal-owned NBC/Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. In the US, viewers will have to switch to different channels and streaming services basically daily to catch up on their favourites teams. But what about internationally?

With the deal, that runs until 2035/36 season, Amazon will offer a package of games to be available to watch on Prime Video internationally. In the US, Prime Video will broadcast 66 regular-season games and a selection of play-offs matches and special games, like NBA Cup or Conference Finals.

Globally, that package will add 20 more games, a Conference Finals series each year and the NBA Finals in even years (including 2026). In total, 87 games regular season games, the NBA Cup finals, play-in games, one third of first and second round games, play-off games, one Conference Final and the entirety of NBA finals 2026. All of that, included with the regular Prime Video subscription, at no additional cost.

The first games to be available on Prime Video are New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics (1:30 CET, 00:30 BST) and Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers (04:00 CET, 03:00 BST) on Saturday, October 25.

Other NBA broadcasters in Europe

The Prime Video NBA package is available internationally in countries like Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, the UK and Ireland. There could be differences on the rest of territories, so please look on your local broadcasters if you're interested in watching NBA.

At the same time, Amazon only offers a significant but still uncomplete package of NBA games. As in the case of the US, the rest of matches are divided in other broadcasters.

In Spain, for the first time in 30 years, Movistar Plus (previously Canal+) will not own NBA, and instead will be available on DAZN (via paid subscription). In the UK, Sky Sports will continue to broadcast some NBA games.

But if you want the complete package, the best and only way is the NBA League Pass subscription, which is available internationally (check for your local availability). In Europe, it costs 15.99 europs a month (regular plan), 19.99 euros (premium). The good news is that Amazon Prime Video will work as a hub where you can access every subscription (for example, DAZN in Spain as well as League Pass).

