NBA Awards reveals finalist: SGA, Wemby and 'Joker' for MVP, but no Doncic
The winners will be announced one per day starting this week.
NBA has revealed the list of players finalists for the NBA Awards, including the MVP, who will be decided between two former winners (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -in 2025-, Nikola Jokic -2021, 2022, 2024-) and a first time nominee, Victor Wembanyama, leader of blocked shots for third year in a row, and will likely win Defensive Player of the Year.
The finalists for the rest of awards, including Clutch player of the year (most decisive player) were also announced during the first weekend of the play-offs. Anthony Edwards was nominated for Clutch Player despite not playing the required 65 matches becauses that's the awards that is selected by the votes of the league's coaches.
Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham did successfully appeal to be included in the list despite playing 64 and 63 games respectively, although they were not nominated and will have to do with a selection for the All-NBA honours.
The only nominee from the Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg, the no. 1 pick last year, is nominated for Rookie of the Year, alongside Kon Knueppel VJ Edgecombe. The winners will be announced this week, alongsaide the All-NBA Teams.
Most Valuable Player
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Clutch Player of the Year
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
Rookie of the Year
- VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers
- Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks
- Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets
Defensive Player of the Year
- Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons
- Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Most Improved Player
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks
- Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
Sixth Man of the Year
- Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
- Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
Coach of the Year
- J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons
- Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs
- Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics
Teammate of the Year
- Desmond Bane, Orlando Magic
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Pat Connaughton, Charlotte Hornets
- De'Aaron Fox, San Antonio Spurs
- Jeff Green, Houston Rockets
- Jrue Holiday, Portland Trail Blazers
- DeAndre Jordan, New Orleans Pelicans
- Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons
- Marcus Smart, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Garrett Temple, Toronto Raptors
- Jaylin Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder