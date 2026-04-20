NBA Awards reveals finalist: SGA, Wemby and 'Joker' for MVP, but no Doncic

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NBA has revealed the list of players finalists for the NBA Awards, including the MVP, who will be decided between two former winners (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander -in 2025-, Nikola Jokic -2021, 2022, 2024-) and a first time nominee, Victor Wembanyama, leader of blocked shots for third year in a row, and will likely win Defensive Player of the Year.

The finalists for the rest of awards, including Clutch player of the year (most decisive player) were also announced during the first weekend of the play-offs. Anthony Edwards was nominated for Clutch Player despite not playing the required 65 matches becauses that's the awards that is selected by the votes of the league's coaches.

Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham did successfully appeal to be included in the list despite playing 64 and 63 games respectively, although they were not nominated and will have to do with a selection for the All-NBA honours.

The only nominee from the Dallas Mavericks, Cooper Flagg, the no. 1 pick last year, is nominated for Rookie of the Year, alongside Kon Knueppel VJ Edgecombe. The winners will be announced this week, alongsaide the All-NBA Teams.

Most Valuable Player



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder



Nikola Jokić, Denver Nuggets



Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs



Clutch Player of the Year



Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder



Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets



Rookie of the Year



VJ Edgecombe, Philadelphia 76ers



Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks



Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets



Defensive Player of the Year



Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City Thunder



Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons



Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs



Most Improved Player



Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks



Deni Avdija, Portland Trail Blazers



Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons



Sixth Man of the Year



Tim Hardaway Jr., Denver Nuggets



Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat



Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs



Coach of the Year



J.B. Bickerstaff, Detroit Pistons



Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs



Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics



Teammate of the Year