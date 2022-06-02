National Treasure 3 is still in the works

HQ

It seemed like for a long time that the Nicolas Cage franchise National Treasure would not be unearthed again, but apparently legendary filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer hasn't given up on the treasure hunt yet. When asked during a Reddit AMA if he would collaborate with Nicolas Cage, Bruckheimer not only revealed that the answer was a resounding yes - he also said that they are actively working on a script for a third National Treasure:

"Absolutely. I love Nicolas, he's a brilliant actor and we are currently working on a script for National Treasure."

Chris Bremner was asked to write a script two years ago, but now we have an official update on the project. Fun for Cage fans, or what do you say? Want to see more National Treasure?

