Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner to appear in Lanterns series

HQ

We'll first get to meet the new DC Universe's Green Lantern heroes this summer when Superman opens in cinemas in July. In that film, Nathan Fillion will appear as Guy Gardner, but this won't be the last time we see this iteration of the character.

In the following Lanterns TV series, which will see Kyle Chandler starring as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierce as John Stewart, two other Green Lantern variants, we can also expect Fillion's Gardner to make an appearance too.

According to Variety, he will continue to reprise the role in the series, but just how crucial and important his position in it will be remains to be seen, as we're still awaiting deeper plot information due to the fact that the show is currently in production ahead of its likely 2026 debut.