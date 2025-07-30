NASCAR driver suspended for recklessly crashing into rival

HQ

Austin Hill, NASCAR driver for Richard Childress Racing team, was suspended for one race after what appeared as an intentional hit on another car, Aric Almirola, which ended up in a big crash for both drivers. Thankfully, nobody was hurt and the rest of drivers were able to escape the wreck.

The ban means he will miss the race at Iowa Speedway on August 3. However, many NASCAR fans on social media are asking for a harsher penalty on Hill, as his actions were reckless and could have resulted in a severe accident for Almirola or other drivers.

The truth is that, as per Motorsport, losing a race will heavily impact Hill's chances of winning the championship, currently third in the general classification. According to the new for 2025 rules, missing a race due to a suspension results in the loss of all playoff points, present and future,so he would loose all his 21 points and start the postseason with zero points.

But some think it is still not harsh enough. In fact, some are checking slow motion videos that show Hill's hands (in white gloves) clearly steering the wheel. Almirola said that he had no doubt it was intentional, and it was one of the hardest crashes he's had at NASCAR. Hill said that it was not intentional, but his team declined to appeal the penalty.