Namco Legendary Mountains announced featuring several classic brands

If you've been looking for a light-hearted and ultra-Japanese puzzle game to pass the time on hot summer days, Bexide has just announced something we think you'll enjoy. More specifically, it's Namco Legendary Mountains, a game clearly inspired by the viral hit Suika Game.

You simply combine objects (fruit in the case of Suika Game) to create larger versions of them, but in Namco Legendary Mountains, it's iconic Namco classics like Xevious, Mappy, and of course Pac-Man that take centre stage. Otherwise, the premise is essentially the same: you just need to get matching symbols to land next to each other.

Bexide, who are also the developers, have opted for a charming voxel design featuring the Namco icons inside transparent spheres, and they've even promised the option to build your own gallery within the game using over 100 voxel motifs.

Namco Legendary Mountains is coming soon to PC, Switch, and Switch 2, though we don't have a release date yet. Check out the trailer and the first screenshots below.