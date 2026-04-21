Myanmar remains on the brink of open civil war as attempts are made to establish peace talks between the military government and rebel groups

HQ

General Min Aung Hlaing, who became head of the Myanmar government following a military coup five years ago, has offered a path to dialogue to the rebel groups still fighting in the country, inviting them to join the ceasefire negotiations to be held in 100 days' time. Min Aung Hlaing intends to convene a national meeting on 31 July to sign a peace agreement and reinstate the National Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), an agreement that was in force before the 2021 coup called it into question.

The problem is that the leaders of the main armed factions opposed to the military regime have ruled out joining these talks. According to Reuters, which has gathered several accounts from these faction leaders, the NCA does not involve seeking a democratic path towards the creation of a federal state free from military influence.

"Given that we are waging a political-military battle over this, we have nothing to discuss with those who currently call themselves the 'administration' after simply changing their military appearance," said CNF (Chin National Front) spokesperson Salai Htet Ni.

Myanmar is in chaos following the coup that overthrew the democratically elected government of Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was subsequently imprisoned for 27 years on charges that, according to her allies, were politically motivated. In early April, Min Aung Hlaing secured a "landslide" victory in elections that have been strongly criticised by both Western governments and opposition groups in Myanmar as a sham designed to legitimise the coup.

With opposition from the main armed groups, it does not appear that the situation in the Southeast Asian country will change in the short term, and the climate of instability will affect both the population and relations with neighbouring countries.