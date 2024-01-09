Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

MSI is looking to take on the handheld gaming space with the Claw

The device will be powered by Meteor Lake architecture and claims to offer two hours of gameplay when under maximum stress.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The most recent trend in the gaming hardware space has revolved around making the PC gaming sector portable. Valve started this effort with the still fantastic Steam Deck, and since then Lenovo, Asus, and various other competitors have presented their take on the matter too.

Joining this company now is MSI, who during its appearance at CES 2024, unveiled the Claw, a portable gaming solution that uses Meteor Lake architecture to deliver gameplay. We're told that this device is powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs and uses Intel XeSS technology to enhance and improve FPS. The Claw also utilises MSI's Cooler Boost Hyperflow thermal systems to keep the device cool when under load.

As for the battery life of the device, the Claw brings a 53 Whr battery that is said to be able to deliver two hours of gameplay when under maximum stress. MSI Center has also been adapted to suit the Claw, and the device can play Android titles as well as PC games via MSI's APP Player too. In terms of the display, this will be a seven-inch Full HD touchscreen that caps at a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

MSI intends the Claw to be the most powerful portable gaming solution on the market, and as for how this ambition translates into price, MSI has yet to reveal any information on this front. Nor do we know exactly when the Claw will debut as of yet.

MSI is looking to take on the handheld gaming space with the Claw


Loading next content