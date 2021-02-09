LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Blue Fire
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Moving Out

Moving Out's new DLC is taking us to paradise later this month

February 25 is the exact date.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Moving Out is a quirky but interesting party game that offers a variety of unique characters and crazy, intense gameplay, sort of similar to Overcooked. We actually quite like this game and the mayhem it brings, you can check our thoughts about the base game just right here. Now, if you happen to be a fan of this title just like us, then you might be pleased to hear this.

Publisher Team17 and developers SMG Studio & Devm Games have announced that they are releasing the DLC "Movers in Paradise" on February 25. According to what we saw in the trailer, it seems like we will be working on a beautiful tropical island. Also, we were told that the DLC will bring 14 new story levels, four new movers and 10 new arcade levels. Sounds good, right?

Check the new trailer below:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Moving Out

Related texts

Moving OutScore

Moving Out
REVIEW. Written by Lisa Dahlgren

"Apart from a couple of technical issues, we had an absolutely grand time with Moving Out, both in solo mode and in co-op with friends."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy