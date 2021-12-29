Moving Out is currently free to claim on EGS

HQ

As Epic Games Store's holiday giveaway event is about to come to an end, right after some nice offers such as Pathfinder: Kingmaker and Control, we are getting another interesting title today: Moving Out.

If you've played any title from the Overcooked series, you'd understand the charm of this party game since they all have similar gameplay which brings craziness, chaos, screaming, and laughter. Being described as "ridiculous physics-based moving simulator", you'll take on moving jobs all across the busy town of Packmore. Trust us, it's no easy work, check our review here to know more.

Even though you can play it solo, it's probably more fun to play with family and friends around the holiday time. Just be careful - this game is more likely to bring you fights instead of making you united. But hey, for a great party...it's worth the risk, right?

Click here to claim Moving Out on Epic Games Store.