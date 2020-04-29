Cookies

Moving Out

Moving Out has moved in on PC and consoles

The wacky moving simulator Moving Out is officially available on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Lift with your back, not your arms in SMG Studio's and Devm Games' brand-new moving simulator Moving Out which is officially available right now on PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One. Those of you with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription can download the game via the subscription service as well.

What are you waiting for? Jump into the charming physics-based game solo or with friends. The town of Packmore awaits and its inhabitants need moving.

Take a look at the new trailer below.

Moving Out

