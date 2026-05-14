Move over Happy Gilmore, Will Ferrell's The Hawk is looking to take over Netflix in July

There does certainly seem to be a formula that production companies like to use when making comedy golf series and films lately, as if we look at Happy Gilmore 2 and Apple TV's Stick, the premise is mostly about an over-the-hill golfer returning to the sport he once dominated. Netflix is set to buy into this setup once more in the months ahead when The Hawk arrives.

This comedy film follows Lonnie "The Hawk" Hawkins (Ferrell), all as the eccentric and wild golfer returns to the sport to reclaim his fame, only to be faced with an array of challenges in regards to folk no longer knowing who he is, and likewise, the form of his golden boy son who is currently dominating the sport.

The official synopsis for The Hawk is below: "Lonnie Hawkins, (Will Ferrell) 2004's number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic. His body says retire, but his heart says he's not done yet. His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf's new golden boy, know he's through. But with one more major to win to complete golf's Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he's anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history."

The Hawk is almost here as the comedy film will debut on Netflix on July 16. With the movie featuring the talents of Ferrell and also Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, and Chris Parnell, you can see the teaser trailer below.