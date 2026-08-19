Mourinho explains that Rodri "hesitated" and "Real Madrid can't have players who think twice"

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José Mourinho was officially introduced as the new coach of Real Madrid on Tuesday, the same day FC Barcelona announced the signing of Rodri Hernández as their new player, ending the story of the player that seemed closer to Real Madrid before its shocking plot twist. Naturally, Mourinho was asked about his opinion on the player, after reports that he had insisted the club on signing the midfielder.

According to the Portuguese manager, Rodri had doubts, and that also created doubts on himself, and "Real Madrid is of a stature that can't have players who think twice about it". He also rejects the notion that Barcelona tried to "snatch" the player and confirmed he doesn't need more signing and likes the squad he has.

"Real Madrid made him a very good offer. I think the relationship between Real Madrid and Manchester City is very good. Without negotiating with City, Real Madrid contacted Rodri and made him a significant offer. Rodri hesitated," he explained in an interview with Spanish TV show 'El Chiringuito'.

"What I think has happened, and I'm speaking for myself here, is that Rodri's doubts have created doubts in me. He's an extraordinary player and very professional with us. I think Real Madrid is of a stature that can't have players who think twice about it. If you contact him, the player has to ask you when he's supposed to come" he added.

"We don't need to sign any more players. I'm not saying there won't be any more signings, the market is open, but for me it's closed. I really like the squad I have. I'm not missing Rodri. We have solutions, we have quality, and a squad that's already complete", the Portuguese said.