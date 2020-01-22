LIVE

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat video might be teasing Injustice 3

Even Netherrealm's Ed Boon has tweeted about the alleged tease, but hasn't dampened speculation.

The Joker has just been added to Netherrealm Studios' Mortal Kombat 11 this month, and now it seems as if the studio is teasing a future project with a video posted on Twitter featuring the villain.

The video sees one Joker approach another and say "only two of us? That's an injustice", to which the other says "what we could do with a third..."

Of course this isn't a solid confirmation, but it seems to point to a sequel for the 2017 fighting game Injustice 2, especially since The Joker is from DC, just like Injustice focuses on.

"PSA: This Joker dialog is not hinting at anything related to Injustice. Any reference is purely coincidental," said co-creator Ed Boon on Twitter, but some fans still aren't convinced he's telling the truth.

Do you want another Injustice game?

Mortal Kombat 11

