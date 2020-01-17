The Joker gets a new Mortal Kombat 11 trailer

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Netherrealm Studios have unveiled a new trailer showing DC's Joker in Mortal Kombat 11, as he'll be making the trip from Gotham to the roster on January 28, which is when Kombat Pack owners can get him.

These owners will also get new DC-themed character skins on the same day, including Time Lord of Apokolips Geras and the DC Elseworlds Skin Pack featuring the Darkest Knight Noob Saibot, Killer Kroc Baraka, and Katwoman of Outworld Kitana.

All players can earn rewards via a Tower event within Towers of Time via the Chinese New Year as well, with the event running between January 23 and 27 as a free content update, featuring a three-fight endurance match with modifiers like a Ceremonial Drum, Chinese Lanterns, Firecrackers, Red Envelopers, Rats, and the Chinese Dragon and Pearl.

The Kombat League has also started its seventh season too, available for all players until February 11.

Do you like the look of the Joker?