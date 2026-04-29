Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection finally adds Krossplay in new update

If you're sick of playing against the people from your own platform, now the Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection allows for Krossplay. Online cross-platform play is available via the game's online settings menu, and will be turned off by default, but can be switched on at the flick of a button.

This is the main bit of news coming from the patch dropped yesterday by Digital Eclipse and Atari. New online modes, technical enhancements, and bug fixes are all over the patch notes. First, you can now play 2-on-2 matches online in games that support them, where they were once only available offline. If you want to take your dream tag team to the highest level of play outside your couch, now you can.

For technical enhancements, variable refresh rate is now supported as a selectable option in the settings, letting you get a more accurate representation of the original arcade experience. Switching over to bug fixes, we see that the connection strength indicator in online games has been fixed, as well as disappearing Kombat Kard replays, and missing localised text.

These are strong steps towards making the Mortal Kombat Arcade Kollection a title that's going to stick around, as keeping a thriving online community means players aren't going to get bored of offline modes and jump ship. However, it is worth noting there's one small caveat to all the positives in the update, and that's at the time of writing, online play for Mortal Kombat 4 and cross-platform play for Mortal Kombat Trilogy are not supported for the Nintendo Switch due to technical limitations. Otherwise, Krossplay is yours to play with.