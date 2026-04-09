Mortal Kombat 1 has now shipped 8 million copies

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Mortal Kombat 1 perhaps didn't arrive to the same fanfare as other titles in the series, but this hasn't changed the fact that the game has been a decent commercial hit for NetherRealm, especially in the years since it debuted.

In the two and half years since Mortal Kombat 1 arrived on PC and consoles, it has now managed to overcome the milestone of moving as many as eight million units, proving that there's still a huge interest in the wider fighting game series.

This is a rather large jump from the last piece of sales information we had about the game, as back in August 2025, it was confirmed that 6.2 million units had been sold, meaning it has taken eight months for the title to move an additional 1.8 million copies. Not bad at all for a game that is nearing its third anniversary.