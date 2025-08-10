Mortal Kombat 1 crosses 6.2 million copies sold

HQ

Mortal Kombat 1 is still going strong, with EVO 2025 (Evolution Championship Series) having just wrapped up. Now, co-creator Ed Boon has announced that the beloved fighting game has reached yet another sales milestone. Over 6.2 million copies have now been shipped, meaning more than a million units have been sold since the last sales update back in January.

As if that weren't enough, a brand-new patch has been released, tweaking a large portion of the roster, including fighters like Havik, Kenshi, Li Mei, Liu Kang, Rain, Reptile, and Shang Tsung. DLC characters such as Omni-Man, Ermac, Conan the Barbarian, and Homelander have also received adjustments. On top of that, several Kameo fighters have been included in the update, among them Frost, Darrius, Jax, Goro, Stryker, Sektor, and Sub-Zero.

It's already been confirmed that no further DLC will be coming to the game, but additional patches and bug fixes appear to be on the horizon, as Boon has stated they want this to be their most balanced game ever.

Are you still playing MK1?