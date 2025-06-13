More price adjustments might be on the way for PS Plus

HQ

While PlayStation Plus still feels like it's not quite as good of a bargain as Xbox Game Pass is for many users, the inclusion of Extra and Premium's Game Catalogue has helped make the competition a bit fiercer. No matter your thoughts on the subscription model, gamers are apparently signing up for it in droves.

At least, that's according to a conversation between Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino, two gaming bosses at Sony, who said that more subscribers are beginning to choose the more expensive tiers.

About 38% of total PlayStation Plus subscribers have an Extra or Premium subscription, according to Sony's latest stats. "PlayStation Plus is highly valued by our players and continues to drive engagement," said Nishino. "This is even after the global price increases we implemented in FY2023, and more recently, the local price increases in selected countries, to improve our pricing strategy...The PlayStation Plus service offers great value for our players, and we will continue to add more value and adjust our pricing strategy in a dynamic way to maximise profitability."

So, if you were hoping that the price of PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra or Premium might freeze, you might want to think again. But, at least Nishino says that there are plans to bring more value for subscribers. Perhaps some big day 1 games would help drive those numbers up.