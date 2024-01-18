Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Dead by Daylight

More layoffs : This time at Behaviour Interactive, makers of Dead by Daylight

The studio's Montreal offices lost 45 employees this week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It is sad to have to start the year the same way we ended the last one, lamenting the new scenario in the industry in which thousands of video game workers are losing their jobs. Company "restructuring processes" are a misleading way of reporting that hundreds of people are losing their livelihoods, and this year is on track to match the ill-fated 2023. Today we learned of yet another case of staff redundancies, this time at Behaviour Interactive.

The studio behind Dead by Daylight has laid off 45 employees from different departments at its Montreal headquarters this week, reports Kotaku. The studio has made no official statement, but some former employees have reportedly exposed the situation on LinkedIn.

According to the website videogameslayoffs.com, more than 3,000 industry workers have lost their jobs since 1 January, more than half of them at Unity.

Dead by Daylight

Related texts

0
Dead by DaylightScore

Dead by Daylight
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"It's an atmospheric and frightening experience, one that has the ability to thrill and delight in equal measure."



Loading next content