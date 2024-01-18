More layoffs : This time at Behaviour Interactive, makers of Dead by Daylight

HQ

It is sad to have to start the year the same way we ended the last one, lamenting the new scenario in the industry in which thousands of video game workers are losing their jobs. Company "restructuring processes" are a misleading way of reporting that hundreds of people are losing their livelihoods, and this year is on track to match the ill-fated 2023. Today we learned of yet another case of staff redundancies, this time at Behaviour Interactive.

The studio behind Dead by Daylight has laid off 45 employees from different departments at its Montreal headquarters this week, reports Kotaku. The studio has made no official statement, but some former employees have reportedly exposed the situation on LinkedIn.

According to the website videogameslayoffs.com, more than 3,000 industry workers have lost their jobs since 1 January, more than half of them at Unity.