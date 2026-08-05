Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault will leave Early Access and launch on consoles in September

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After around 10 months as an Early Access title on PC, developer Digital Sun is ready to evolve Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, seeing the game exit Early Access, receive its 1.0 update, and also to launch on consoles.

The official date for this major change is set for September 2, with the planned console platforms being PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2, with a Game Pass day one inclusion too.

This 1.0 version will also be accompanied with a new content update that includes the conclusion to the main story, new weapons and armour, the Bomb Path combat ability, the final level of Will's shop (that introduces new cosmetic options and Bloblet slots), and also a new post-game challenge designed for seasoned players to test their mettle.

You can see much of this in action in the new trailer for Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault below.