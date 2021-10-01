Moonglow Bay for Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series has been slightly delayed

HQ

Back in August we were told that the latest fishing RPG from Bunnyhug was going to arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam this October 7, and the Epic Games Store version will launch a bit later on November 11. Well, now, the wait just became a little bit longer. Just a little bit, really.

Publisher Coatsink and developer Bunnyhug earlier announced that Moonglow Bay for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One Consoles, Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Steam have been rescheduled to set sail on October 26, while the EGS version remains the original release date of November 11.

Here's what the develop team has to say:

"The game is delayed, but not by much!

We at Bunnyhug have been working on Moonglow Bay for 4 years alongside Coatsink to make the best experience possible. Sadly, over the last few weeks we've been encountering some pesky bugs which have made getting a clean release build difficult.

The game is now in a good place and in the final stage of development, but still needs to pass the final hurdles, so to ensure all is right as rain, we'll be releasing Moonglow Bay on October 26! We hope you can enjoy what's coming!"