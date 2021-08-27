Moonglow Bay is arriving on October 7

HQ

Developer Bunnyhug and publisher Coatsink has announced that they are bringing their story-driven 'slice-of-life' fishing RPG Moonglow Bay to Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam on October 7, and the Epic Games Store version will arrive a bit later on November 11th.

In Moonglow Bay, you play as a rookie angler, "working together with friends, family, and neighbours to hone your fishing skills, nourish relationships, and restore a remote town's fractured community", as stated on Steam.

The game features a voxel art style and a sumptuous soundtrack, with over 100 aquatic species to discover. You can engage in monster encounters, explore a fully-inhabited town, while growing your own business and uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay.

Check the release date trailer below.