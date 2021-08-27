English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Moonglow Bay

Moonglow Bay is arriving on October 7

The Epic Games Store version will be coming slightly later.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Developer Bunnyhug and publisher Coatsink has announced that they are bringing their story-driven 'slice-of-life' fishing RPG Moonglow Bay to Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC via Steam on October 7, and the Epic Games Store version will arrive a bit later on November 11th.

In Moonglow Bay, you play as a rookie angler, "working together with friends, family, and neighbours to hone your fishing skills, nourish relationships, and restore a remote town's fractured community", as stated on Steam.

The game features a voxel art style and a sumptuous soundtrack, with over 100 aquatic species to discover. You can engage in monster encounters, explore a fully-inhabited town, while growing your own business and uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay.

Check the release date trailer below.

HQ
Moonglow Bay

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy