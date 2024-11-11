Moon Knight joins the Marvel Rivals roster

HQ

Moon Knight joins the cast of Marvel Rivals, as confirmed in a new trailer for Netease's upcoming Overwatch rival. The anti-hero played by Oscar Isaac in the MCU looks ready to brawl with Marvel's finest heroes and villains, as he embraces the gifts offered by Khonshu.

In the trailer, Moon Knight looks very strong, throwing Crescent Darts that bounce between foes, perhaps making him not only a strong 1v1 duellist, but a character that can also escape and even win outnumbered fights handily. He can also summon sacred ankhs which allow his darts to hit enemies behind walls and other obstacles, before finishing them off with a Moon Blade attack.

Moon Knight joins the rest of the Marvel Rivals cast when the game launches on the 6th of December. If you want to know more about how the game plays and whether it's worth your time when it launches, check out our preview here.