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Monte-Carlo Masters round of 32 preview, all games on Wednesday
Alcaraz and Sinner already qualified for third round, and we have 12 games on Wednesday.
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The Monte-Carlo Masters continues on Wednesday April 8 during the tennis clay season, with 12 games today as part of round of 32, to decided who will join Alcaraz, Sinner, De Miñaur and Bublik tomorrow.
Among the matches today, with have Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime making their clay debuts this year. This is the order of play of the Masters 1,000 in Monaco:
Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 32 matches on April 8
- Andrey Rublev vs. Zizou Bergs: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST
- Daniil Medvedev vs. Matteo Berrettini: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST
- Jiri Lehecka vs. Alejandro Tabilo: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST
- Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Tomas Machac: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST
- Cristian Garín vs. Alexander Zverev: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST
- Joao Fonseca vs. Arthur Rinderknech: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST
- Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Terence Atmane: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST
- Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Marin Cilic: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST
- Corentin Moutet vs. Casper Ruud: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST
- Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Blockx: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST
- Lorenzo Musetti vs. Valentin Vacherot: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST
- Fábian Marozsán vs. Hubert Hurkacz: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST
Round of 16 games will follow on Thursday, with already four players qualified: top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, fifth seed Alex de Miñaur and eighth seed Alexander Bublik.