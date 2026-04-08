Monte-Carlo Masters round of 32 preview, all games on Wednesday

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The Monte-Carlo Masters continues on Wednesday April 8 during the tennis clay season, with 12 games today as part of round of 32, to decided who will join Alcaraz, Sinner, De Miñaur and Bublik tomorrow.

Among the matches today, with have Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Casper Ruud, Daniil Medvedev or Felix Auger-Aliassime making their clay debuts this year. This is the order of play of the Masters 1,000 in Monaco:

Monte-Carlo Masters Round of 32 matches on April 8



Andrey Rublev vs. Zizou Bergs: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Daniil Medvedev vs. Matteo Berrettini: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Jiri Lehecka vs. Alejandro Tabilo: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Francisco Cerúndolo vs. Tomas Machac: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Cristian Garín vs. Alexander Zverev: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Joao Fonseca vs. Arthur Rinderknech: 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Tomás Martín Etcheverry vs. Terence Atmane: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Marin Cilic: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Corentin Moutet vs. Casper Ruud: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Flavio Cobolli vs. Alexander Blockx: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST



Lorenzo Musetti vs. Valentin Vacherot: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST



Fábian Marozsán vs. Hubert Hurkacz: 14:30 CEST, 13:30 BST



Round of 16 games will follow on Thursday, with already four players qualified: top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, fifth seed Alex de Miñaur and eighth seed Alexander Bublik.