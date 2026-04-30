Monstrum-maker, Junkfish, to return to first-person survival horror in the upcoming Wilderdark

If you're a fan of the Monstrum games, you may be happy to hear that developer Junkfish will soon be returning to the world of first-person survival horror. As has just been announced, we're told that Junkfish is working on a game called Wilderdark, which takes players to an isolated island that is home to all manner of carnivorous dinosaurs, in the hope of determining the truth behind a missing expedition.

Described as a game that asks players to observe their surroundings, document discoveries, craft essential tools, and otherwise overcome the balancing act of managing resources wisely, choosing when to use your tools and when to save them for a different situation.

Launching on PC via Steam on a yet to be determined date in 2026, a brief outline of what to expect from Wilderdark has been shared, explaining the following.

"Wilderdark is a survival horror exploration game set on an unnatural island overtaken by a mysterious ectoparasitic organism that has begun corrupting both dinosaurs and plant life. Players take on the role of a field operative sent in by a shadowy organisation in pursuit of immortality, tasked with documenting the island's ecosystem, collecting samples, and uncovering the fate of earlier expeditions — including one led by the protagonist's own parents."

With the debut happening sometime this year, Junkfish will also be giving players an early taste of what to expect in the form of a demo made available on Steam. This will be offered up from May 7, with it showing players what to expect when they originally set foot on this distant island.

For more from Wilderdark, a debut trailer has been shared for the game, which you can see below, alongside an array of images from the game.