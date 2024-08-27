Monster Jam Showdown

HQ

Racing games that take place in an open world have done something to me. I can certainly still appreciate those that stick to tracks only and strip away much of the experience that the Forza Horizon series in particular offers, but I find that I need a bit of a mental adjustment when I realise that freedom is limited and I'm thrown into more regular race after race, and when you disconnect from all those hours of zooming along roads towards the next destination.

Italian developer Milestone has a solid CV of racing titles behind it, with the Hot Wheels and MotoGP series being the two biggest examples. These veterans have been developing this type of game since the mid-90s and now it's big monster trucks that are on the menu. The first thing I'm impressed with is the level of detail on these giant vehicles, where the Unreal Engine does a very good job of painting the visuals in a kind of mix between realistic and a bit cartoony. It's very nice as a whole, albeit with a slightly plasticky look, but I'm definitely impressed with the visuals. It flows well too as these trucks weave their way through the environments. For those who know their way around monster trucks, there are a bunch of famous models here and it's a joy to see them so authentically recreated.

You can show off three of your monster trucks in the garage. I would have liked to have had the opportunity to walk around among the different ones and examine them more closely.

We're offered 10 different types of game modes, and although the variety of these competitions is good, it's mostly about simply racing on various different tracks. The game's map where you take part in different races is divided into different states and offers a great variety of environments, from snowy landscapes with terrible snowstorms to beautiful forests and on to rocky mountains and deserts. However, it's all too familiar as although its design changes and weather effects do their bit to create a new experience, it's not enough to wow. There is also no direct simulation when driving because although there is a noticeable weight and the neat detail that the wheels of the trucks like to act independently of each other, it is pure arcade racing that applies here. It isn't very realistic with rather buoyant vehicles, despite their size, something that becomes even more obvious when you run the races where you have to do tricks. The aim is to jump, spin, skid and land in a certain amount of time to score points - and the trucks can behave quite strangely. There is a clear departure from realism to offer light-hearted entertainment instead.

In addition to pure races, there are several other game modes.

It's a very good thing that you can choose where to go freely on the map - although some races obviously need to be unlocked - so that you can participate in the races you feel like. The variety is simply better when you can switch between pure races or a form of competition where you have to be first for a certain period of time. The content offering isn't huge but it's enough and I have during my time with this appreciated that I can vary the experience with both environments and races.

On the race track the driving feeling is the most important thing and what stands out most is the fact that you control the front and rear wheels with separate joysticks. It presents a lovely sliding effect through corners and when you master it, you can get around really smoothly. You can speed up with a classic boost that is earned by crashing into things like various signs that are on the track and well, that's really all there is when it comes to driving. It's very easy and you can adjust both how difficult your computer-controlled opponents should be as well as get help with the steering for those who want some assistance. However, I quickly realised that the assisted steering could be more of a hindrance than a help, so of course it was quickly turned off. However, the game didn't always seem to want to save these settings, so I had to check before each race that this was really turned off... Otherwise I could find myself in the middle of a race where the assistance thought I should turn more to the left while I turned right.

The environments are nice and the variety is good. However, after a couple of races in each area, it feels a bit repetitive.

The game also offers the possibility to play most game modes online and with split-screen and although these game modes, together with plenty of challenges, are good, the game also feels a little limited in other areas. For example, there are no opportunities to view your garage in particular. You can choose which three vehicles to display out of the total of forty trucks you can collect, and you can adjust which pose they should be in, but that's all. There is no opportunity to take a closer look at them, no information linked to the different models or their design. You can activate the game's photo mode if you want to admire details a little extra, but it's the feeling that the presentation and menus are a bit neglected that hurts. Everything feels very stripped down and simple around the competitions themselves, which is a shame. It's nice to have a racing game that doesn't throw too many different kinds of things at you to collect, but it also makes the game feel a bit too basic. The developers themselves have promised a comprehensive way forward with a lot of extra content, but yes, it feels like it's missing that little extra bit at launch.

The visuals are really impressive with a photo mode to take amazing pictures.

Whether you appreciate this is very much about how much you appreciate these particular

vehicles than anything else. I absolutely think that the driving feeling is a strength and it is really fun to zoom around on many of the different tracks. But despite the multiple game modes and varying environments, it's all about choosing what to play next and it becomes very flat without any direct in-depth presentation. There was no need for a direct story, but some kind of context in some kind of career mode would have done a lot for the motivation to continue. It's too stripped down, especially as the challenges you are trying to overcome are just mentioned in a menu and you tick them off one-by-one. Even the choice of driver is just an anonymous female or male silhouette and it is one of many such small things that make it feel like there is something missing in terms of presentation beyond racing.

If you've been dying for monster trucks and to do tricks and race with them, Monster Jam Showdown fills the need quite well without being directly exciting or revolutionary in any way. It's pretty fun and it's above all stylish and ultimately a perfectly fine racing game with cool vehicles.