Mixtape's licensed songs have been paid "in perpetuity"

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It's actually quite a common situation to see a video game being delisted from storefronts because the licensed music it uses is about to run out. For games with popular and major songs in its soundtracks, it's not an uncommon affair to see the music be licensed for a limited amount of time, which eventually comes back to bite the creators when it's time to either make the decision to extend the licence or to instead remove the game and effectively sunset it for good.

With such a heavy reliance on music and the use of major bands and songs, you may be curious as to what fate ultimately lies down the line for Beethoven & Dinosaur's Mixtape? If you were worried that the game would eventually disappear due to licenses expiring, we are told not to worry whatsoever, as the licenses are said to have been paid "in perpetuity".

This was confirmed by creative director Johnny Galvatron to Kotaku, where it's mentioned that the developer paid extra for the licenses to ensure they would be around and usable for good, which is no doubt an excellent choice for Mixtape. This has also been corroborated by publisher Annapurna Interactive, who states the following in a post on social media.

"We heard some people say MIXTAPE would be delisted due to music licenses expiring. That was a lie."

Have you played Mixtape yet? If not, don't miss our dedicated review.