Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One almost had a de-aged Tom Cruise

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One nearly gave us a de-aged Tom Cruise, but the idea was eventually cut after director Chris McQuarrie found it to be too distracting.

"Originally, there had been a whole sequence at the beginning of the movie that was going to take place in 1989," McQuarrie told GamesRadar. "We talked about it as a cold open, we talked about it as flashbacks in the movie, we looked at de-aging. One of the big things about [de-aging] I was looking at while researching," he continued. "I kept saying, 'Boy, this de-aging is really good' or 'This de-aging is not so good.' Never did I find myself actually following the story."

And so, the idea was removed. To be honest, considering how young Tom Cruise looks for a man of 61, we're surprised that the movie even considered de-aging in the first place. However, it appears that the technology could be back for a future film.

"I cracked the code - I think - on how best to approach it," McQuarrie says. But, "by then, we had kind of moved away from it. We may still play with it. We never say never."

