Minions & Monsters looks crazier than ever in final trailer

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After giving us a space-faring adventure in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in April, Illumination returns to its bread and butter with more Minions this July. Minions & Monsters is the third Minions movie, and now we've done their origin story and the rise of Gru, the next natural step is of course to see them summon Cthulhu.

Minions & Monsters follows a fresh gaggle of Minions as they try to find new purposes in the world. Our main lad has a real passion for filmmaking, and is quite good at it, too. His latest bit of inspiration leads him to want to make a monster movie. He won't do any old regular monster movie, though, and needs real monsters to bring his vision to life.

The problem with summoning real monsters is that they're monsters, and they're not theatrically trained. Therefore, they're prone to start rampaging all over the world, and our Minions have to step in to save the day. Check out the trailer yourself below: