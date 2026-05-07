Mina the Hollower finally have a release date - and it's coming this month

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If you know your indies, you're probably aware that one of the hottest upcoming games right now is Mina the Hollower, developed by Yacht Club Games. If the name sounds familiar, it's because they've long been riding the wave of success from Shovel Knight. But the latest game in that series, Shovel Knight Dig, was released in 2022, and since then they've been working on Mina the Hollower instead.

It's a darker story, but with graphics inspired by the Game Boy Color, where the developers have chosen to stick to the format's limitations - with the exception that this one supports widescreen. They describe the title as follows:

"Descend into the depths of madness with a bone-chilling, yet heartwarming tale inspired by Victorian Gothic horror. Explore a huge, dark world brimming with secrets, challenging battles, and interconnected level design."

After being delayed several times, it seems the game is finally finished, and via Bluesky, the studio's official account announced that it will be released just in time for summer vacation. The premiere is on May 29, and it will be available on the full lineup of PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2 (free upgrade from Switch 1), and Xbox Series S/X - all versions will be sold for $19.99. They're also offering a short mini-trailer that you can check out in the post below.

We're not the only ones looking forward to spending time with this in the hammock this summer, right?