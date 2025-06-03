Mike Flanagan on his Dark Tower series: "It's like building an oil tanker"

The Dark Tower's TV adaptation was announced nearly three years ago now, and fans are still waiting for some substantial news on this upcoming series. Showrunner Mike Flanagan wants people to know he's not leaving the show to rot, and has been working on it consistently.

"It's not that I've put it down. It's just that the thing is so big, it's like building an oil tanker," he told Comicbook.com. "We've been moving it forward this whole time. It's just, that's how big it is. It's constantly in the works, and you better believe as often as you guys may want to ask about it, Stephen King is asking me about it more, and I'm not gonna let him down."

The Dark Tower did receive a film adaptation in 2017, which was largely poorly received. The series of fantasy books are adored by fans of King, but the books themselves can appear quite difficult to adapt. There are eight books in total, with Flanagan originally having planned to cover them with five seasons and two feature films. We're not sure what the plan is now.

Flanagan remains a very busy man outside of The Dark Tower. DC's Clayface is on the way in 2026, alongside a new Exorcist movie. There's also a series adaptation of another King work in Carrie.