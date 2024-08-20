Michael Keaton didn't care about Batgirl being binned

HQ

When Warner Bros. wrote off the Batgirl film, essentially cancelling the film despite the movie being mostly ready to go, many became upset and disappointed that the flick was treated in such a way. One person who doesn't share that same view is Michael Keaton, who despite appearing in the film as the Caped Crusader once again, really isn't phased that the film was axed.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, Keaton talked about the film saying: "No, I didn't care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check."

Keaton continued a little, "I like [directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah]. They're nice guys. I pull for them. I want them to succeed, and I think they felt very badly, and that made me feel bad. Me? I'm good."

Batgirl was rumoured to have had a budget of around $90 million, but was written-off to meet a tax incentive for the production giant.