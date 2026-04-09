Metal Gear Solid movie officially confirmed

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It almost feels like an urban legend at this point. That legendary film adaptation of Hideo Kojima's swan song, which now finally actually has been officially confirmed. Metal Gear Solid is making his way to the big screen.

According to new reports, the project is now in the hands of Zach Lipovsky and Adam B. Stein, who previously worked together on (among other things) Final Destination Bloodlines. A clear step forward for a project that has been in limbo for many years.

After all, among all the game franchises out there, surely Metal Gear is the one that actually deserves to be made into a movie. Kojima's world of colorful characters, political intrigue, philosophical platitudes, and epic monologues.

In a <a href=https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/metal-gear-solid-movie-works-1236560289/">statement</a>, Lipovsky and Stein said:

"Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a groundbreaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionized video games. We are thrilled and honored to bring Hideo Kojima's iconic characters and unforgettable world to life."

Oscar Isaac was cast as Snake six years ago when Jordan Vogt-Roberts led the project, but with this new duo at the helm, it's unclear how much of the old plans still remain. So now we're hoping this actually starts moving forward and turns into something genuinely good.

Who would you like to see in the role of Snake?