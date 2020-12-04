Oscar Isaac cast as Solid Snake in Metal Gear movie

You're watching Advertisements

Update: Vogt-Roberts has now confirmed it.

Original:

We've heard Jordan Vogt-Roberts talk about his plans for a movie based on the Metal Gear franchise for several years already, but it finally sounds like things are happening now.

Deadline reports that none other than Oscar Isaac has been cast to play Solid Snake in the live-action Metal Gear Solid movie. Quite funny, as Isaac said he would love to get the role last year.

The only bad news about this is that Isaac has an extremely busy schedule, so the sources haven't heard anything regarding a production start date. Still, having both Vogt-Roberts, Isaac and writer Derek Connolly attached and ready sure sounds promising. Don't you think?