Meta redefines the term "mixed reality" to include VR

Meta has started using"mixed reality" as an umbrella concept to encompass both traditional MR and virtual reality (VR). The redefinition was confirmed by Andrew Bosworth, Meta's CTO (Chief Technology Officer), in a response to John Carmack in X, who criticised the company's approach to MR.

On Meta's website, the term "virtual reality" is almost non-existent in Quest products, replaced by expressions such as"immersive experiences". At events such as Connect 2025, developers can register for MR, but not VR.

The strategy has generated confusion among developers and users alike. Some suggest that the term "XR" (from eXtended Reality) would be more appropriate, but it seems that Meta is seeking to differentiate itself from augmented reality (AR) with glasses and opts for "MR" for its official communication.

Do you think the term Meta is coining now will catch on, or will people continue to call virtual reality, ehm, VR?