MercurySteam new game, Blades of Fire, announced with gameplay trailer and release date

MercurySteam has been teasing for a while their new project, with a dark fantasy setting, and it has just been announced... with a launch coming very soon. Mercury's new game is called Blades of Fire, and it's an action adventure tittle, starring the son of the King's Ward called Aran de Lira -perhaps a little tribute to their previous game Metroid Dread starring Samus Aran?- who is as much of a fighter as a forger, and the game's combat system will rely heavily on forging unique weapons and test them.

The forge system will allow us to craft limitless weapon variations, combining alloys, hilts, runes, blades and pummeling edges, as some enemies will only be defeated with some specific weapon types. This will add a more tactical approach to the combat. It is a single player game.

Birthed from the deal between MercurySteam and 505 Games announced in 2021, Blades of Fire will launch very soon: PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC... as an Epic Games Store exclusive. It will launch on May 22, 2025, and pre-orders are available with some bonuses if you're interested.