Trump's AI image as Jesus Christ sparks backlash amid feud with Pope Leo

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US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh controversy after posting an AI-generated image depicting himself in a Jesus-like role, intensifying his ongoing feud with Pope Leo XIV.

The image, shared on Truth Social and later deleted, showed Trump in a white robe placing his hand on a man's head in a healing gesture, with symbolic imagery in the background. While Trump later insisted the image portrayed him as a doctor, critics (including some of his own supporters) viewed it as inappropriate and blasphemous.

The post came shortly after Trump publicly attacked the pope, calling him "weak" and "terrible for foreign policy," remarks that have already drawn strong reactions from religious leaders and Catholic communities. Even prominent conservative voices expressed discomfort.

Now, the controversy risks straining Trump's relationship with Christian voters, a key pillar of his political support.