Mega Zeraora revealed for Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Mega Dimension expansion

It has been revealed that one of the new Pokémon joining Pokémon Legends: Z-A in its Mega Dimension DLC this December, will be none other than the mythical Zeraora. The electric Pokémon will be coming to the game and getting its own Mega Evolution, an upgrade that has been described as such by The Pokémon Company.

"The electric energy it stores in its body is equivalent to ten bolts of lightning. Protrusions on its forehead, chest, back, and the backs of its hands are where the electric energy is particularly concentrated. The protrusions steadily emit a pale blue light.​"

You can see Mega Zeraora in action in the new clip below, but it's also worth noting that this creature might be a slight challenge to get your hands on, as the video description does allude with the following statement:

"It looks like getting Mega Zeraora for your team will be a little difficult.​ Keep your eyes peeled for a way to encounter it as you play through the DLC!"

Will you be adding the Thunderclap Pokémon to your team or do you already have an electric type among your starting six? The Mega Dimensions DLC will launch on Switch and Switch 2 on December 10.