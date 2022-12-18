Meet the Thief and the Cleric in the latest Octopath Traveler II trailer

HQ

Last month we were introduced to two of the characters, Partitio the Merchant and Osvald the Scholar, who are going to be playable in the upcoming retro-inspired JRPG Octopath Traveler II.

In the latest trailer (avaiable below) we meet Throné, a master thief, and Tenemos, a cleric who also serves as an inquisitor. Besides providing a little bit of backstory, we also get to see the characters and their special abilities in action.

Octopath Traveler II was announced back in September and launches February 14, 2023 for PC and the Nintendo Switch.

