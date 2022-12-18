Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Octopath Traveler II

Meet the Thief and the Cleric in the latest Octopath Traveler II trailer

Square Enix continues to unveil new characters in the build up to the February release date.

Last month we were introduced to two of the characters, Partitio the Merchant and Osvald the Scholar, who are going to be playable in the upcoming retro-inspired JRPG Octopath Traveler II.

In the latest trailer (avaiable below) we meet Throné, a master thief, and Tenemos, a cleric who also serves as an inquisitor. Besides providing a little bit of backstory, we also get to see the characters and their special abilities in action.

Octopath Traveler II was announced back in September and launches February 14, 2023 for PC and the Nintendo Switch.

You can read our review of the original game right here.

Octopath Traveler II

