Octopath Traveler II introduces The Merchant and The Scholar

Octopath Traveler II launches in February next year after getting a surprise announcement back in September. With only three months left to go, Square Enix are now starting a video series introducing the new characters we're going to join for adventures.

This time, we're meeting the merchant Partitio who seems to be something of a goody two-shoes, great at making deals and hiring extra muscles. We are also presented to the scholar Osvald, a person sentenced to a lifetime in jail after being accused of really heinous crimes. Being a criminal, he has the ability to scrutinize and mug people.

We also get to see plenty of gameplay, including new ways of travelling around the huge world. Check it all out below.