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McLaren unveils new 700 horsepower hybrid hypercar

It's set to participate in the upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship.

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As rivals, McLaren has pretty let Ferrari "have" top-tier endurance racing, but that's all about to change. The British company is about to return to the sport in a major way, and they've revealed the car that will do it for them.

They've unveiled the hybrid hypercar concept, the MCL-HY, which is set to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2027 and onwards. It's power comes from a hybrid twin-turbo V6, delivering around 700 horsepower.

The car is targeting a combined weight of about 1030 kilograms thanks to a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis.

The first initial images of the MCL-HY can be found below, and we'll have to see whether they can replicate their legendary 1995 Le Mans win in the F1 GTR.

McLaren unveils new 700 horsepower hybrid hypercar
McLaren unveils new 700 horsepower hybrid hypercar
McLaren unveils new 700 horsepower hybrid hypercar
McLaren unveils new 700 horsepower hybrid hypercar

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