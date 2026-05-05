McLaren unveils new 700 horsepower hybrid hypercar

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As rivals, McLaren has pretty let Ferrari "have" top-tier endurance racing, but that's all about to change. The British company is about to return to the sport in a major way, and they've revealed the car that will do it for them.

They've unveiled the hybrid hypercar concept, the MCL-HY, which is set to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship from 2027 and onwards. It's power comes from a hybrid twin-turbo V6, delivering around 700 horsepower.

The car is targeting a combined weight of about 1030 kilograms thanks to a carbon-fibre monocoque chassis.

The first initial images of the MCL-HY can be found below, and we'll have to see whether they can replicate their legendary 1995 Le Mans win in the F1 GTR.