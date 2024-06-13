Matchbox Driving Adventures to hit PC and consoles on 20 September

Outright Games, in partnership with Mattel, have revealed the release of Matchbox Driving Adventures, a title based on the collectible Matchbox toys. The video game has been developed by Casual Brothers and will be available from 20 September 2024.

Matchbox Driving Adventures will allow players to unlock, customise and race the digital version of all of the franchise's toy vehicles. In addition, it will be playable alone or with up to four users in local multiplayer mode.

All missions will take place in six different environments, each with a variety of tracks, offering plenty of variants and "ways to step on the gas". Ultimately, the title will be available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.