Massive heads come to Marvel Rivals in Giant-Size Brain Blast this week

Marvel Rivals is introducing a wacky new game mode this week called Giant-Size Brain Blast. As you might have guessed, the new game mode essentially just makes everyone's head massive while keeping their body at a normal size.

Sadly, this isn't some weird way to introduce the big-headed MODOK into Marvel Rivals, but it does add a new emote just for playing the new game mode, and event-exclusive titles if you get stuck in and get yourself on the leaderboard.

The Giant-Size Brain Blast event kicks off later this week, on the 25th of April. If you want a sneak peek at what your favourite hero or villain looks like with a head fit to the size of their ego, check out the trailer below: