Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns to reveal more DLC plans tomorrow

Deadpool is back in a new trailer to spill some beans about his and the game's first expansion.

2K and Firaxis Games spoke in very general terms when they unveiled their post-launch plans for Marvel's Midnight Suns last October, so it's time to get more specific both in terms of release dates and content details.

Deadpool agrees, so he has stepped in front of the camera again to reveal that we'll get all the details about Marvel's Midnight Suns' first expansion at 5 PM GMT/6 PM CET tomorrow (Thursday January 19). That's the one that focuses on our aforementioned foul-mouthed friend, which is why we can probably look forward to seeing some weird story missions, nasty new upgrades for The Abby and crazy skins.

Marvel's Midnight Suns

