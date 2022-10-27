Firaxis has detailed Marvel's Midnight Suns post-launch plans

HQ

While Firaxis intends to release Marvel's Midnight Suns on December 2, 2022, the developer has already decided to lift the curtain on the title's post-launch plans and what will be in store for those who grab the Season Pass.

Coming in four separate waves, we're told that each pack will be framed around a specific Marvel character, and that the first will bring Deadpool, the second will add Venom as a playable character (even though Venom is in the base game as a villain), pack three will bring Morbius, and then last of all, pack four will add Storm.

Each pack will also include new story missions and new upgrades for the Abbey hub location, as well as an array of skins and outfits. Plus, the Season Pass itself will offer a collection of skins to customise the Midnight Suns as well, so plenty of cosmetics to look forward to indeed.

The exact release date for each pack has yet to be revealed, but we are told that Pack 1: Deadpool, will be coming in early 2023.