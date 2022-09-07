Marvel's Midnight Suns introduces us to The Hunter

HQ

Marvel's Midnight Suns might have been hit by another delay recently, and isn't launching until early next year. Fortunately, this hasn't prevented Firaxis Games from continuing doing hype work, and in a new trailer we are now getting properly introduced to The Hunter.

We will forgive you if you are not familiar with this Marvel superhero, as it is an original character created for the game. The Hunter is also fully customisable, but has a proper backstory fitting into the overall lore. If you want to know more about this character and how he/she fits into the adventure, check out the trailer below.