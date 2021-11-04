Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed until the second half of 2022

HQ

It might have only been revealed a couple of months ago at this year's Gamescom, but Marvel's Midnight Suns has already been hit with a delay. The card-based RPG has now been pushed back to the second half of 2022, as the team needs more time to "make [it] the best game possible." They further detailed that the extra time will enable them to add "more story, cinematics, and overall polish."

The game's Creative Director, Jake Solomon said within a statement: "On behalf of Firaxis Games, thank you for sharing just how excited you are for Marvel's Midnight Suns. We've been thrilled to see your reaction to everything from our announcement of the game to the reveal of our card-based tactical combat. Marvel's Midnight Suns is a true dream project for the team and we can't express what an honor it is to create something new in the Marvel Universe.

We decided to share that we've made the very tough decision to move our launch window to the second half of 2022. We know many fans were looking forward to playing the game originally next spring, and this decision did not come lightly. We decided to push our launch because we need more time to make this the best game possible. We believe in our creative vision for Marvel's Midnight Suns and want to do justice in delivering an unforgettable adventure set in the supernatural side of Marvel. These extra months will be used to add more story, cinematics and overall polish and will be essential in helping us make our vision a reality."

Midnight Suns isn't the only game to have been delayed over the last few days. EA recently pushed its upcoming PGA Tour golf title to an unconfirmed date, and Blizzard revealed that it would be delaying the releases of Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.