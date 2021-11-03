Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 delayed to what's probably 2023

HQ

Activision Blizzard has never said anything specific about when Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 will launch, but many of you hoped to get them this year before the company crushed those dreams back in February's investors meeting. Now it's time for even more disappointing news.

Because Activision Blizzard included the following statement in its latest investors presentation:

"While we are still planning to deliver a substantial amount of content from Blizzard next year, we are now planning for a later launch for Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV than originally envisaged.

These are two of the most eagerly anticipated titles in the industry, and our teams have made great strides towards completion in recent quarters. But we believe giving the teams some extra time to complete production and continue growing their creative resources to support the titles after launch will ensure that these releases delight and engage their communities for many years into the future."

Obviously, there's no mention of a specific year here, but the fact that we're told about delays when the last thing we heard was 2022 at the earliest all but confirms that Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 won't get their full releases before 2023 due to both games seeing several changes in leadership lately.